Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 307 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,925 shares of company stock worth $54,616,836 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $992.66. 205,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $943.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $911.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

