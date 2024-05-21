iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $534.05. 2,242,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $534.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.