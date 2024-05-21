Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Loews Corp

Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 0.7% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Loews Corp owned approximately 4.71% of Hanesbrands worth $73,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 632,865 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,298,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 423,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,040,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 174,055 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,221,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,784. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

