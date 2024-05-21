Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in HP by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,898. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

