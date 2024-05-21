Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 3,047 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 8,824,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $73.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

