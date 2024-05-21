Nemes Rush Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,252,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,884. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

