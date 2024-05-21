Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $353.08

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $353.08 and last traded at $352.96, with a volume of 273911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

