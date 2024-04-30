TransAct Technologies (TACT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 70,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

