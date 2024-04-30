COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,343,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 7,973,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

CSDXF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

