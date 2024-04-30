COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,343,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 7,973,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
CSDXF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.