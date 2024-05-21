Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

