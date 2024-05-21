Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after buying an additional 716,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Insider Activity at Mattel

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

