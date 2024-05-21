Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $583.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.69.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

