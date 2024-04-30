Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.65

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $19.86. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 893 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.