Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.30

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 58166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,363,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,069,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

