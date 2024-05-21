SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.56

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 124240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

SFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SFL by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

