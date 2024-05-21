Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.69

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5190055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Novavax by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novavax by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 337,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.