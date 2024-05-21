Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.15

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$74.15 and last traded at C$73.71, with a volume of 2251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.75. The company has a market cap of C$562.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

