Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.250-12.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25-$12.25 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.87 and a 200-day moving average of $255.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $322.95.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.