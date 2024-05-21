Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 243,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 434,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Company Profile

In other news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of Defiance Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

