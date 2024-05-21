Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Trading Down 33.1%

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) was down 33.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.76). Approximately 212,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 209,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.27. The company has a market capitalization of £126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

