AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.94

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.94 and last traded at C$30.94, with a volume of 38493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1535211 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock worth $5,843,722. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

