NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.44

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 349430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

