Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.88

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $101.45, with a volume of 141367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

