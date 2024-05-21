iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Raised by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

