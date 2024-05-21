Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $348.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.78, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

