Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average of $211.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

