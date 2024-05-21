Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

