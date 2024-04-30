Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 71,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,271. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $668.96 million, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics
In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
