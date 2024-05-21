Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Position Raised by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,046,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 291,079 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

