Blankinship & Foster LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.