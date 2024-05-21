Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.22 and its 200-day moving average is $239.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

