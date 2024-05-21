Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 8,757 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 211,827 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.