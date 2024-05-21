Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $264.32 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

