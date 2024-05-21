Davis R M Inc. Has $22.41 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,772,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.35. 1,452,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

