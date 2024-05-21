White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,762.00

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,762.00, but opened at $1,811.85. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,811.85, with a volume of 1,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,773.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,645.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

