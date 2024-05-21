Capital Management Associates NY Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 3,423,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,773. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

