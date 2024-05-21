TSA Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Broadwind as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 175.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Broadwind by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 563,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

