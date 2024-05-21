TSA Wealth Managment LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. 5,227,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,192. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

