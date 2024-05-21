Davis R M Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.51. 1,255,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.