Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 484.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,370 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR remained flat at $19.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 685,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,610. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

