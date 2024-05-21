Seven Mile Advisory Buys 2,244 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. 5,610,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223,424. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

