Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 5.1%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.13. 216,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 988,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

