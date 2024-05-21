Capital Management Associates NY Invests $921,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,499 shares of company stock worth $186,213,784 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.76. 3,490,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,912. The company has a market cap of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

