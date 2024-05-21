Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 25,255 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 16,753,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,052. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
