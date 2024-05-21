Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.51. Approximately 653,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,475,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

