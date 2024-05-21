Davis R M Inc. Buys 1,430 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.10% of ANSYS worth $30,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $145,144,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ANSYS by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.5 %

ANSS stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.79. The company had a trading volume of 314,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

