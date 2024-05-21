Capital Management Associates NY Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 1,962,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

