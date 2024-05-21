Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $313.86

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $313.86 and last traded at $313.71, with a volume of 47179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.76 and a 200 day moving average of $284.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

