Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.67

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 173093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,119,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,119,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,097 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.