Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,836. The company has a market cap of $442.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.29 and its 200-day moving average is $450.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $488.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.